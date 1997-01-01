 

Carencro Catholic School

Pk3 through 8th Grade

Serving All Through Spiritual, Moral, and Academic Excellence

Congratulations November Crusaders!
Congratulations to our Students of the Year!
Bishop Deshotel visits CCS.
Congratulations November Crusaders!
CARENCRO CATHOLIC HIGHLIGHTS

 

       ~ 123 years of Catholic Education

       ~ Daily Faith Formation Instruction

       ~ Technology Studio

       ~ Campus Ministry

 

       ~ Clubs

       ~ Athletics

 

Carencro Catholic is an academic community who, through fidelity to the Roman Catholic Faith, strives to witness to the Glory of Jesus Christ and to serve mankind through spiritual, moral and academic excellence.

OUR MISSION

200 West St. Peter Street  |  Carencro, LA 70520  |  phone: 337.896.8973  |  fax: 337.896.1931

 

 

Carencro Catholic School does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, or national ethnic origin in admissions or employment.

